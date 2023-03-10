Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,292 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owned 0.07% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 45.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,504,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,778,000 after acquiring an additional 780,769 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,254,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,343,000 after purchasing an additional 401,697 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,302,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,116,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,500,000 after acquiring an additional 221,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,628,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CIBR traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $40.53. 89,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,888. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.34. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $53.94.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.095 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.