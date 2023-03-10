Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,480 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises 1.0% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $13,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH stock traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $80.14. 751,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,015. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $97.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.