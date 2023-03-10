Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 10,599 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,599 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Corning by 72.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,133,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,810,000 after purchasing an additional 476,621 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Corning by 0.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Corning by 12.6% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Corning by 17.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Down 0.8 %

GLW stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $33.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,607. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.43. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

