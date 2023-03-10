Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 146 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Wealth lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.2% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $2.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $619.63. The stock had a trading volume of 433,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,457. The company has a market capitalization of $258.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $589.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

