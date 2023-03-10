Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Takes Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 28,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

BATS COWZ traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,260,263 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

