Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Trims Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lessened its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owned 0.19% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 81.8% in the second quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,336,000 after purchasing an additional 737,414 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 162.8% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 820,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after purchasing an additional 508,024 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,773,000 after purchasing an additional 327,988 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,848,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,950,000 after purchasing an additional 277,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 18.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,602,000 after buying an additional 218,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

BXMT stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $19.26. 1,061,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,570. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BXMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

