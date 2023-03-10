Northwest Bancshares Inc. Buys 150 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,505 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,606 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,955,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,219,000 after purchasing an additional 166,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,303,000 after acquiring an additional 67,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,163,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,806,000 after buying an additional 539,483 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $92.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.86. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

