Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 299 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $60.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.60. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

