Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 440 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,334,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,007,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 61.5% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.62.

Progressive Stock Down 1.2 %

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $142.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $103.47 and a 52 week high of $146.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,838 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,579. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.