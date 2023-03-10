NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lessened its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 12,975.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 41.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 123.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $159,860.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $23,107,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,015.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $159,860.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,748 shares of company stock valued at $24,674,511 over the last three months. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVCR. StockNews.com downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -80.34 and a beta of 0.83. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $56.39 and a 1 year high of $120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 7.00.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

