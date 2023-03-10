NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 697,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270,539 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $26,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NRG Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NYSE:NRG opened at $33.01 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 29.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at $35,597,117.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.