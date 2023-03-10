NULS (NULS) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

NULS (NULS) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. NULS has a market capitalization of $23.10 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NULS has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NULS Profile

NULS was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 121,209,667 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official website is nuls.io.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

