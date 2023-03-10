Nvwm LLC Acquires 415 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 0.9% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Zoetis by 102.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 92.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $4.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.67. 1,472,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $201.32. The company has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.21 and a 200 day moving average of $155.19.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

