Nvwm LLC Boosts Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BJ. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 28,606 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,592,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,050,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.30. The stock had a trading volume of 826,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,631. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 64.35% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,455.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,482 shares of company stock worth $1,637,601. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Further Reading

