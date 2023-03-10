Nvwm LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 258.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,331 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI stock traded down $2.86 on Friday, hitting $75.87. 10,448,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,990,806. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $97.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

