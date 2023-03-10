Nvwm LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 558.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 196.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $75,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,075. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.92. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

