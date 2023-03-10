Nvwm LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.33. 1,501,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,900. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.60. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $69.82.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.