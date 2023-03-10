Nvwm LLC Sells 28,778 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 28,778 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 283,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 695.8% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 608,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after buying an additional 138,907 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,084,770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after buying an additional 387,866 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.26. 36,201,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,098,715. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ford Motor news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

