Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Cuts Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group decreased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161,237 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,018,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811,962 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,270.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,569,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,202 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,818,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johns Hopkins University acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $158,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,375,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,483,676. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $110.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.15.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.