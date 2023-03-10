Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,793 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,167,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,453,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $503,798,000 after buying an additional 1,137,888 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,835,095 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $378,113,000 after buying an additional 848,024 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,295,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $363,370,000 after buying an additional 37,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,884,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,015,448. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

