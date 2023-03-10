Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,175,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter valued at $700,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 337,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,375,000 after purchasing an additional 21,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHB traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,175. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.50 and its 200-day moving average is $65.82. The stock has a market cap of $540.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.46. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $78.82.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

