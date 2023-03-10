Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $179,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9,240.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 504.4% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,511.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,198,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,850. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.77. The company has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

