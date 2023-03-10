Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Lowers Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lessened its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,386,429 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 782.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,651,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,838 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 110.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,918,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 44.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,538,000 after purchasing an additional 690,337 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.80. 416,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,510. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.42. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $110.91.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

