Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF makes up 1.7% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group owned 0.28% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 15,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FSTA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.25. 37,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,743. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

