Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,269 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.73. 10,218,789 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.96.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.