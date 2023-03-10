Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,499 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 14,020 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,755,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,227,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $154.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.28. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

