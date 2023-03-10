Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Trims Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group reduced its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises 0.6% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.29.

Shares of AWK traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.11. The stock had a trading volume of 390,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,691. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $173.87. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.93 and its 200 day moving average is $147.39.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

