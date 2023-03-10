Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Purchased by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet comprises about 1.3% of Pier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $7,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLLI. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 264.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 52,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 37,908 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 41,953 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 73.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 291,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,041,000 after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 266.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 505,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,079,000 after buying an additional 367,301 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. Gordon Haskett cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.02. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $418.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

