OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT) Short Interest Down 46.2% in February

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,150,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,250,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in OmniLit Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OmniLit Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in OmniLit Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Get OmniLit Acquisition alerts:

OmniLit Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:OLIT remained flat at $10.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. OmniLit Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

OmniLit Acquisition Company Profile

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OmniLit Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniLit Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.