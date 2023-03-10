Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $57.52

Shares of Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57.52 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 42.50 ($0.51). Oncimmune shares last traded at GBX 45.05 ($0.54), with a volume of 279,720 shares.
Oncimmune Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £35.62 million, a PE ratio of -470.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 57.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 677.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
About Oncimmune
Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a immunodiagnostic test for detecting and identifying lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.
