Ontology Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $160.18 million and approximately $26.85 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.81 or 0.07014027 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00072826 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00027812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00053930 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000307 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00023648 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000953 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.