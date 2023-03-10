OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.75

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.75 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.14), with a volume of 130935 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.15).

OptiBiotix Health Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.11. The company has a market cap of £10.94 million, a P/E ratio of 201.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 8.39.

OptiBiotix Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OptiBiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OptiBiotix Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiBiotix Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.