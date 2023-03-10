O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 334.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,310 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $24,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

Shares of ORLY opened at $822.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $873.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $824.18 and its 200-day moving average is $791.74.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

