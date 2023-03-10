Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.75

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $22.98, with a volume of 468373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.07.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 118.21% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Stories

