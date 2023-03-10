Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.18

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 133650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Origin Materials Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.73 and a current ratio of 16.73. The firm has a market cap of $602.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Boon Sim sold 20,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $126,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,098,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,899,400.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Origin Materials news, Director Boon Sim sold 20,900 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $126,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,098,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,899,400.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan S. Whaley sold 50,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $253,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,200 shares of company stock worth $1,375,015 in the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Materials

About Origin Materials

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Origin Materials by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 510,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 120,061 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 160,589 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.