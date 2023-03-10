Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
NYSE:ONL opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14. Orion Office REIT has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $424.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.85.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 2,607.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
