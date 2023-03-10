Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:ONL opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14. Orion Office REIT has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $424.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 2,607.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on Orion Office REIT from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

