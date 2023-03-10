Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Short Interest Update

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the February 13th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Orkla ASA stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.55. 101,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,898. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Orkla ASA has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

