OVH Groupe S.A. (OTC:OVHFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of OVH Groupe S.A. (OTC:OVHFF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.85.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of OVH Groupe in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OVHFF opened at $22.30 on Friday. OVH Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30.

OVH Groupe SAS provides public and private cloud, shared hosting, and dedicated server products and solutions worldwide. The company offers Bare Metal Cloud, an instant provisioning and automated access to dedicated servers; Hosted Private Cloud, which are software defined data center services; Public Cloud that provides computing services on shared servers; and web cloud services to help individuals and companies to start and enhance their digital journey.

