Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Ovintiv worth $13,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on OVV. Barclays reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on Ovintiv to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

