Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Lowered to $66.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.88% from the company’s previous close.

OVV has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NYSE OVV opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.79. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average is $50.09.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

