P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. P2P Solutions foundation has a total market cap of $170.33 billion and $1.84 million worth of P2P Solutions foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, P2P Solutions foundation has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One P2P Solutions foundation token can currently be purchased for about $65.35 or 0.00327945 BTC on exchanges.

About P2P Solutions foundation

P2P Solutions foundation’s genesis date was April 26th, 2019. P2P Solutions foundation’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,606,424,767 tokens. The official website for P2P Solutions foundation is www.p2psf.org. P2P Solutions foundation’s official Twitter account is @p2psf and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for P2P Solutions foundation is https://reddit.com/r/p2psf. The official message board for P2P Solutions foundation is p2ps.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “P2PS is a decentralised P2P transaction ecosystem that aims to bring a secure system which permits the exchange of confidential digital assets or files without third parties included. The P2PS platform offers the possibility to save the users medical records, banking information and other digital assets on the platform keeping the information secure during exchanges.

The P2PS token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used to purchase products and services within the P2PS ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling P2P Solutions foundation

