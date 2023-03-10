Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) CEO Albert P. Behler Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) CEO Albert P. Behler bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $103,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,586.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paramount Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $11.16.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.74%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. 59.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paramount Group from $6.50 to $5.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.21.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

