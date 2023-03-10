Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Price Target Cut to C$21.00

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Pason Systems stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $13.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

