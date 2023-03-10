Patrick D. O’brien Acquires 500 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Stock

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2023

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINNGet Rating) Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $11,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,625. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBINN traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 42,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,960. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.95. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

About Merchants Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.