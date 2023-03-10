Patrick D. O’brien Acquires 500 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $11,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,625. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBINN traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 42,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,960. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.95. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

