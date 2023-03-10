Patrick Williams Sells 11,439 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,439 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total value of $1,248,910.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,116,844.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Patrick Williams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Patrick Williams sold 9,143 shares of Innospec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,002,987.10.
- On Monday, February 27th, Patrick Williams sold 9,146 shares of Innospec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $1,017,035.20.
- On Friday, February 24th, Patrick Williams sold 9,146 shares of Innospec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $992,341.00.
Innospec Stock Performance
NASDAQ IOSP traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.15. The company had a trading volume of 79,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,799. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.13 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.17.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Innospec
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,456,000 after buying an additional 65,968 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Innospec by 1,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 53,378 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,210,000 after buying an additional 49,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,763,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,795,000 after buying an additional 47,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.
About Innospec
Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.
