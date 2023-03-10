Patrick Williams Sells 11,439 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,439 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total value of $1,248,910.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,116,844.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrick Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Innospec alerts:

On Wednesday, March 1st, Patrick Williams sold 9,143 shares of Innospec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,002,987.10.

On Monday, February 27th, Patrick Williams sold 9,146 shares of Innospec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $1,017,035.20.

On Friday, February 24th, Patrick Williams sold 9,146 shares of Innospec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $992,341.00.

Innospec Stock Performance

NASDAQ IOSP traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.15. The company had a trading volume of 79,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,799. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.13 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17). Innospec had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Innospec

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,456,000 after buying an additional 65,968 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Innospec by 1,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 53,378 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,210,000 after buying an additional 49,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,763,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,795,000 after buying an additional 47,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

(Get Rating)

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.