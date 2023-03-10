Paul Arndt Buys 17,222 Shares of Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL) Stock

Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL – Get Rating) insider Paul Arndt bought 17,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.74 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of A$29,966.28 ($20,111.60).

Paul Arndt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Paul Arndt purchased 9,273 shares of Regis Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.71 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,856.83 ($10,642.17).

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.02.

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project.

