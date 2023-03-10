PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 39,239 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PBF Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBF. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

PBF Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of PBF stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.92.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 3.52%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

