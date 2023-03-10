PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Shares Down 3.2%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. 197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

PCCW Trading Down 3.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

