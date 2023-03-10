Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.25

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 18368 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

