Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.25

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 18368 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.
Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.
See Also
