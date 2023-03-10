Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises 2.1% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ECL traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.39. 169,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,294. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $185.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 55.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

